Catholic World News

Archbishop Hicks hails ministry of deacons

June 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations praised the ministry of deacons as the bishops’ conference released its annual survey on the permanent diaconate (CWN coverage).

“Deacons continue to bring a spirit of renewal and encouragement to the missionary ministry of the Church through their service in the liturgy and works of charity expressed in everyday life,” said Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York. “With nearly 15,000 active deacons in ministry in 2025, the permanent diaconate plays a vital role in bringing the Gospel to life through their witness as icons of Christ the Servant.”

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