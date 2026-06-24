Catholic World News

Myanmar sister faces military tribunal after procuring medicines for the poor

June 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: A religious sister appears before a military tribunal in Myanmar today after procuring medicines for the poor, according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

“Sr. Benedetta Nya Moe has been held in military custody for the past two weeks after undertaking what fellow religious described as a mission to obtain essential medicines for impoverished patients,” according to the report.

In 2023, Mission World reported that “together with her fellow Sisters of Charity, Sr. Benedetta Nya Moe runs a hostel in the small town of Hsipaw in Northern Myanmar.” Located in Southeast Asia, the nation has been under military rule since a 2021 coup d’état.

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