Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Gaza tailor’s work

June 24, 2026

L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its June 23 edition to the work of Amir al-Rantisi, a young Gaza tailor who turns waste fabrics into formal dresses.

In “Luci e colori tra le macerie di Gaza“ (Light and color amidst the rubble of Gaza), Giada Aquilino began:

Fabrics salvaged from clothes pulled from the rubble of the war between Israel and Hamas; shacks riddled with bullet holes; streets and buildings gutted. Amid the devastation of the Gaza Strip, after two years of conflict and a ceasefire—during which, according to Palestinian sources, over 1,000 people have nonetheless been killed since October 2025 due to ongoing Israeli military operations—a small tailoring workshop has sprung up where formal dresses are made. It is an unexpected scene, composed of colorful rhinestones and organza fabrics, revealing a different side of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip.

Following the initial paragraph, the Vatican newspaper article drew heavily on an Agence France-Presse wire story, “Gaza tailor turns waste fabrics into dresses for girls.”

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