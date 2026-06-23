Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: The Church has ‘frequently wounded the LGBT community’

June 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Outreach

CWN Editor's Note: The Church “has so frequently wounded the LGBT community through judgmentalism and exclusion,” Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington preached at a conference organized by Outreach, founded by Father James Martin, S.J.

In his June 20 homily, Cardinal McElroy said that he found hope in a Synod study group report on doctrinal issues, as well as in Pope Leo’s remark in a press conference that “the unity or division of the Church should not revolve around sexual matters.” (The Pope went on to say that “the Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalized blessing of couples, in this case, homosexual couples, as you asked, or couples in irregular situations.”)

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