Catholic World News

Pope hails example of Venerable Jérôme Lejeune, laments ‘programmed death’ of embryos, elderly

June 23, 2026

Pope Leo XIV marked the centenary of the birth of Venerable Jérôme Lejeune (1926-1994) by receiving staff of the Jerome Lejeune Foundaton, members of his family, and persons with Down syndrome.

“His most famous discovery, that of the chromosomal anomaly responsible for trisomy 21, made him the precursor of modern genetics, recognized throughout the world,” Pope Leo recalled during the June 22 audience. “His deep friendship with Saint John Paul II and their common vision in favor of the defense of life were at the origin of the creation of the Pontifical Academy for Life, which Professor Lejeune saw as a necessary institution in the face of the multiplication of threats against life.”

The Pope continued:

A man of science and wisdom, Jérôme Lejeune quickly understood that his scientific discovery would be used to eradicate people with trisomy 21 before they were born He did not hesitate to advocate for them, denouncing the transgression of the Hippocratic Oath and this new eugenics, which he described as “chromosomal racism.” His prophetic words led him to defend the life of every human person with reference to the inviolable dignity that has its origin in God’s creative act ... This fight caused him to be mistreated in certain scientific circles.

“Professor Lejeune was aware that while technology can help medicine, it cannot replace it,” the Pope added. “Moreover, he knew that technology can be used against medicine—which is by nature at the service of life—as is true when technology escapes any essential ethical control and calculations of efficiency, profitability or utility prevail. However, the value of the person does not depend on what he or she achieves or produces. This is why a doctor should never allow himself, on the basis of laboratory algorithms, to decide on the life of a particular embryo or an elderly person! Medicine can never become the servant of programmed death!”

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