Catholic World News

USCCB’s 2026 Religious Freedom Week begins

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. bishops’ annual Religious Freedom Week begins today, the memorial of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More.

Themes for daily prayer, reflection, and action include anti-religious violence, immigration enforcement, gender identity, and Nicaragua.

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