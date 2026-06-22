Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘rigorous assessment’ of AI

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat called for a “rigorous assessment” of AI as the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence prepares to present its first annual report.

“A rigorous assessment of both the opportunities and the risks associated with AI should be seen not as an obstacle to progress, but as an act of responsibility,” said Msgr. Marco Formica, counselor of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations. “This is especially important given the widening gap between the rapid pace of technological change and the slower development of national and international norms, institutional frameworks, and safeguards needed to address its implications.”

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