Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘rigorous assessment’ of AI

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat called for a “rigorous assessment” of AI as the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence prepares to present its first annual report.

“A rigorous assessment of both the opportunities and the risks associated with AI should be seen not as an obstacle to progress, but as an act of responsibility,” said Msgr. Marco Formica, counselor of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations. “This is especially important given the widening gap between the rapid pace of technological change and the slower development of national and international norms, institutional frameworks, and safeguards needed to address its implications.”

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Mon22 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

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The Church celebrates two Optional Memorials today: —St. John Fisher (1469-1535) and St. Thomas More (1478-1535). John Fisher studied Theology in Cambridge (England) and became Bishop of Rochester. His friend, Thomas More, wrote of him, 'I reckon in this realm no one man, in wisdom, learning and long…

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