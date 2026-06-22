Catholic World News

French bishops begin novena ahead of euthanasia vote

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conférence des évêques de France

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference announced a novena ahead of a June 30 National Assembly vote on legislation that would legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide.

“Since the first debates, the bishops of France have been keen to recall forcefully that one does not take care of life by putting an end to it, but by accompanying it attentively, until the end,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement announcing the June 21-29 novena.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon22 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

The Church celebrates two Optional Memorials today: —St. John Fisher (1469-1535) and St. Thomas More (1478-1535). John Fisher studied Theology in Cambridge (England) and became Bishop of Rochester. His friend, Thomas More, wrote of him, 'I reckon in this realm no one man, in wisdom, learning and long…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: