Catholic World News

French bishops begin novena ahead of euthanasia vote

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conférence des évêques de France

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference announced a novena ahead of a June 30 National Assembly vote on legislation that would legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide.

“Since the first debates, the bishops of France have been keen to recall forcefully that one does not take care of life by putting an end to it, but by accompanying it attentively, until the end,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement announcing the June 21-29 novena.

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