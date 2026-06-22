Catholic World News

Caritas is sole provider of food at Chad refugee camp

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A local Caritas agency is the sole provider of food and other services at a refugee camp on the Chad-Sudan border, the Vatican newspaper reported.

“If we were to stop our aid, there would be no one left to provide assistance, even just food, to these people,” Brother Fabio Mussi, P.I.M.E., treasurer of the vicariate apostolic of Mongo, Chad, said of the refugees at the Tiné camp. “It is a facility built by the United Nations for initial reception, where people are registered solely as asylum seekers before being relocated to long-term camps. But there are no actual support services in place.”

L’Osservatore Romano reported that over 1.2 million have fled Sudan for Chad since the Sudanese civil war began in 2023, and that Caritas Mongo “has provided 250,000 meals at the Tiné camp, serving an average of nearly 1,900 people daily.”

Caritas Mongo receives support from Caritas Ambrosiana in Milan, the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) Foundation, and private donors.

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