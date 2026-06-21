Catholic World News

Pope recalls World Refugee Day, greets Catholic-Pentecostal dialogue participants

June 21, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Angelus address (video), Pope Leo recalled World Refugee Day and the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

“World Refugee Day, established by the United Nations, was celebrated yesterday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Convention relating to the status of refugees, which was adopted to protect those who are persecuted and forced to leave their homeland, homes and families,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “I hope that the spirit that inspired the drafting of this important international instrument may also continue to enlighten the consciences of national leaders today.”

“No one can turn a blind eye to those who are seeking protection and safety,” Pope Leo continued. “I also urge everyone to welcome those who are victims of persecution so that they may live in peace, with dignity, and look to the future with hope.”

Departing from his usual practice of speaking in Italian during his Angelus addresses, the Pope said in English:

I would like to greet the members of the Catholic Pentecostal International Dialogue. “The Church believes as she prays,” and reflecting together on the principle “lex orandi, lex credendi” is particularly relevant nowadays.

Speaking again in Italian, the Pontiff then greeted various groups of pilgrims before wishing everyone a happy Sunday.

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