Catholic World News

Texts released for 2027 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

June 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity released the texts for the 2027 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which will take place from January 18-25.

The theme of the week is “Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32). The 2027 texts were prepared by dicastery and the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches, with the assistance of the Irish Council of Churches and the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

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