Catholic World News

Cardinal Koovakad’s Azerbaijan visit strengthens interreligious dialogue

June 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, concluded a four-day visit to Azerbaijan on June 19.

The prelate met with President Ilham Aliyev and with Allahshukur Pashazade, the Sheikh ul-Islam and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus.

Located in the Caucasus, the nation of 10.7 million (map) is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian (primarily Orthodox). Five priests minister to 620 Catholics in two parishes, according to the Annuario Pontificio.

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