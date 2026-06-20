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Cardinal Koovakad’s Azerbaijan visit strengthens interreligious dialogue

June 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, concluded a four-day visit to Azerbaijan on June 19.

The prelate met with President Ilham Aliyev and with Allahshukur Pashazade, the Sheikh ul-Islam and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus.

Located in the Caucasus, the nation of 10.7 million (map) is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian (primarily Orthodox). Five priests minister to 620 Catholics in two parishes, according to the Annuario Pontificio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat20 June
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Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates on this date St. John Matera (also known as John Pulsano) (1070-1139). St. John was a native of Matera, Italy and in his childhood longed to become a hermit. As a young man, he worked for a time as a shepherd in the service of a monastery. His exceptional austerity,…

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