Catholic World News

Charlotte seminary faces shortfall after diocese reduces financial support for operations

June 20, 2026

The seminary of the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, faces a $200,000 shortfall following a reduction in diocesan financial support for operations, according to a fundraising appeal sent by the seminary’s rector.

Father Matthew Kauth, rector of St. Joseph College Seminary, wrote that “our seminary has been asked to raise money to offset our operational expenses. To date the diocese absorbed all these costs as we were immersed in capital campaigns.”

“This year, we need to reach at least $562,000 to meet our commitment to the diocese,” the rector continued. “I am grateful to report that we have raised $350,000 so far, but we still need about $200,000 to reach our goal by the close of the fiscal year on June 30.”

The appeal, dated May 2026, was received by a donor in June.

Bishop Michael Martin, O.F.M. Conv., was installed as the diocese’s bishop in May 2024. Between June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the diocese’s assets rose from $457.9 million to $505.4 million, according to its 2025 annual report (p. 15)—though cash and cash equivalents on hand declined from $45.2 million to $29.3 million.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the diocese had an $11.4-million budget surplus (p. 15). The diocese spent nearly $3.7 million on seminarian formation, administration, and fundraising (p. 9), less than 3% of its total expenses of $132.7 million (p. 15).

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