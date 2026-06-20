Vatican newspaper devotes 8 articles to refugees’ plight
June 20, 2026
The Vatican newspaper highlighted the plight of refugees with eight articles in its June 19 edition, published the day before World Refugee Day.
L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page article, “In cerca di un luogo sicuro“ (In search of a safe place), to Global Trends, a report published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Appearing in a special section were an additional seven articles:
- “Quando fuggire o tornare non è mai una scelta“ (When fleeing or returning is never a choice)
- “Raccontare le guerre e le migrazioni“ (Telling about wars and migrations)
- “Il Messico crocevia dei migranti“ (Mexico, crossroad of migrants)
- “La xenofobia incendia di nuovo il Sud Africa“ (Xenophobia sets South Africa ablaze again)
- “A rischio in Guatemala l’assistenza ai rifugiati per il taglio dei fondi ai servizi umanitari“ (Refugee assistance in Guatemala at risk because of funding cuts to humanitarian services)
- “Nel continente oltre 45 milioni di persone costrette a fuggire per crisi economiche e guerre“ (On the continent, more than 45 million people forced to flee because of economic crises and wars)
- “Un approccio strutturato per gestire i flussi migratori“ (A structured approach to managing migration flows)
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