Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper devotes 8 articles to refugees’ plight

June 20, 2026

The Vatican newspaper highlighted the plight of refugees with eight articles in its June 19 edition, published the day before World Refugee Day.

L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page article, “In cerca di un luogo sicuro“ (In search of a safe place), to Global Trends, a report published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Appearing in a special section were an additional seven articles:

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