Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper devotes 8 articles to refugees’ plight

June 20, 2026

The Vatican newspaper highlighted the plight of refugees with eight articles in its June 19 edition, published the day before World Refugee Day.

L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page article, “In cerca di un luogo sicuro“ (In search of a safe place), to Global Trends, a report published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Appearing in a special section were an additional seven articles:

 

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Sat20 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates on this date St. John Matera (also known as John Pulsano) (1070-1139). St. John was a native of Matera, Italy and in his childhood longed to become a hermit. As a young man, he worked for a time as a shepherd in the service of a monastery. His exceptional austerity,…

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