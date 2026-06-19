Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman recalls Cardinal Ruini as ‘astute’ prelate who respectfully distanced himself from Pope Francis

June 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, paid tribute to the late Cardinal Camillo Ruini as an “astute cardinal” who, as president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, sought to implement St. John Paul’s directives.

Tornielli wrote that Cardinal Ruini distanced the conference from its emphasis on support for the Christian Democratic Party, instead expressing support for policies—“the defense of marriage, pro-family policies, and freedom of education”—that could be embraced by politicians of various parties.

“It would be truly reductive to view the Cardinal’s work solely or primarily through a political lens,” Tornielli cautioned. “Ruini revitalized the missionary role of parishes and strove to ensure that new Catholic movements and lay associations—despite their differences and distinctive characteristics—all felt part of this renewed drive to proclaim the Gospel.”

Tornielli also recalled that the cardinal undertook a “substantial and meticulous” examination of Medjugorje and, in retirement, “did not hesitate to distance himself respectfully from certain aspects of Francis’s pontificate, while also highlighting areas of agreement.” Cardinal Ruini, added Tornielli, was “uninterested in the resurgence of traditionalism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!