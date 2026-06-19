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Catholic-Orthodox dialogue considers infallibility

June 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church today concluded a four-day meeting at Pannonhalma Archabbey in Hungary.

The committee—chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople—discussed a “revised draft text dealing with the topic of infallibility, considered from both theological and historical perspectives,” according to a statement issued by the dicastery.

The committee will continue discussion of the draft at a meeting planned for June 2027, before submitting it to all the members of the joint international commission.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri19 June
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time; Opt. Mem. of St. Romuald, Abbot

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The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Romuald (951-1027) who was born in Ravenna of a noble family. He was the founder of the Camaldolese monks—one of the Italian branches of the Benedictines—in which the eremitical life is combined with life in community. He died in 1027, after a life of…

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