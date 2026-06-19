Catholic World News

Catholic-Orthodox dialogue considers infallibility

June 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church today concluded a four-day meeting at Pannonhalma Archabbey in Hungary.

The committee—chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople—discussed a “revised draft text dealing with the topic of infallibility, considered from both theological and historical perspectives,” according to a statement issued by the dicastery.

The committee will continue discussion of the draft at a meeting planned for June 2027, before submitting it to all the members of the joint international commission.

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