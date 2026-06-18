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Finnish MP, Lutheran bishop to appeal hate-crimes conviction for remarks on homosexuality

June 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Two prominent Finns who were convicted for hate crimes after expressing support for biblical teaching on homosexuality announced they would appeal their conviction to the European Court of Human Rights.

Juhana Pohjola, a bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Mission Diocese of Finland, and Päivi Räsänen, a member of Parliament since 1995 and the nation’s former interior minister (2011-2015), were convicted by the nation’s Supreme Court in a 3-2 decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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