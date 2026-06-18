Catholic World News

English bishops lament reintroduction of assisted-suicide bill

June 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales lamented the reintroduction of assisted-suicide legislation in Parliament, two months after the legislation failed to pass in the House of Lords.

“The Catholic Church opposes this bill in principle and joins with many other people of faith and none in arguing that we should not cross this watershed,” said Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, the conference’s lead bishop for life issues. “I call on all people of goodwill to join me in work and prayer to prevent this flawed bill from succeeding.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!