Catholic World News

Pope recalls late Cardinal Ruini’s ‘deep faith,’ ‘acute intelligence’

June 18, 2026

In a telegram of condolence following the death of Cardinal Camillo Ruini, Pope Leo XIV recalled the late prelate as an “experienced and wise brother, strengthened by deep faith, acute intelligence and foresight, who served with discretion and selflessness.”

Cardinal Ruini, a leading protégé of Pope St. John Paul II, was president of the Italian Episcopal Conference from 1991 to 2007 and vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome from 1991 to 2008. In his telegram, addressed to Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the current vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, Pope Leo also recalled Cardinal Ruini’s “fruitful work for the Italian Episcopal Conference and for a productive dialogue with the world of culture.”

“I ask the Lord, through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, to welcome him into the heavenly Jerusalem, and I warmly impart the apostolic blessing to all those who mourn his passing, with a grateful thought for those who have cared for him with such dedication,” Pope Leo concluded.

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