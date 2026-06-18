Catholic World News

Leading Colombian prelates meet with Pope, plead for end of violence ahead of election

June 18, 2026

The three leading prelates of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia met with Pope Leo XIV on June 17, four days before the nation’s presidential runoff election, and said afterwards that the Pontiff “reiterated his love and concern for Colombia, encouraging the Church and society to persevere in the search for peace, unity and reconciliation.”

The episcopal conference’s presidency—composed of its president, vice president, and secretary general—issued a message from the Vatican pleading for “no more injustices, no more violence, no more hatred, no more dead.”

“We are capable of working together for the common good, for a country that is reconciled, fraternal, and at peace,” the bishops said, as they called for participation in a day of prayer on June 19, peaceful elections on June 21, and acceptance of the election results afterwards.

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