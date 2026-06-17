Catholic World News

Vice President Vance discusses journey to Catholic faith

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Fox News, Vice President JD Vance discussed his journey to the Catholic faith.

The interview aired on June 16, the date of publication of his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!