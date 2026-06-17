Catholic World News

Vice President Vance discusses journey to Catholic faith

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Fox News, Vice President JD Vance discussed his journey to the Catholic faith.

The interview aired on June 16, the date of publication of his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed17 June
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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Today St. Albert Chmielowski (1845-1916) is commemorated in Poland. He was born in Igolomia near Kraków as the eldest of four children in a wealthy family, he was christened Adam. During the 1864 revolt against Czar Alexander III, Adam’s wounds forced the amputation of his left leg. His great talent for…

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