Catholic World News

Missionary describes devastation wrought by rebels in DR Congo’s Haut-Uélé province

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An unnamed missionary spoke with the Vatican newspaper about the devastation wrought by rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Haut-Uélé province.

“Unidentified rebels, possibly the ADF, are roaming the countryside,” the missionary said. “One of our nurses, Emmanuel, was gunned down behind our convent wall.”

L’Osservatore Romano reported that “missionaries speak about emptied villages, torched homes, and populations forced to flee without knowing when they might return ... In the village of Diforo, rebels attempted to set fire to the local church and killed a catechist’s son.” However, the missionary told the Vatican newspaper that “we are more afraid of the military than the rebels, especially at night.”

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