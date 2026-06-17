Catholic World News

Myanmar Catholics celebrate return of Loikaw Cathedral

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s government has returned the cathedral in Loikaw to the bishop.

The nation’s military occupied the cathedral complex in 2023 and used it as a military base. Bishop Celso Ba Shwe welcomed the return of the cathedral but said that he would not reside there, instead ministering in camps filled with persons displaced by the Myanmar civil war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed17 June
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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Today St. Albert Chmielowski (1845-1916) is commemorated in Poland. He was born in Igolomia near Kraków as the eldest of four children in a wealthy family, he was christened Adam. During the 1864 revolt against Czar Alexander III, Adam’s wounds forced the amputation of his left leg. His great talent for…

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