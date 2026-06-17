Catholic World News

Myanmar Catholics celebrate return of Loikaw Cathedral

June 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s government has returned the cathedral in Loikaw to the bishop.

The nation’s military occupied the cathedral complex in 2023 and used it as a military base. Bishop Celso Ba Shwe welcomed the return of the cathedral but said that he would not reside there, instead ministering in camps filled with persons displaced by the Myanmar civil war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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