Catholic World News

Archdiocese denies Sri Lanka cardinal advocated for appointment of government officials

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Morning

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Colombo, Sri Lanka, denied that Cardinal Albert Malcolm Ranjith Patabendige Don advocated for the appointments of the nation’s public security ministry secretary and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director.

The spokesman, Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, “also urged the public not to be misled by false and defamatory information circulating on social media regarding the ongoing Easter Sunday attacks investigations,” according to The Morning, a newspaper based in Colombo.

The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed over 260 people and injured over 500.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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