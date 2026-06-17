Catholic World News

‘Always be an instrument of truth,’ Pope tells Italian newspaper

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Adige

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter marking the 80th anniversary of the Italian newspaper L’Adidge, Pope Leo wrote that “In the time of great change we are going through, I hope that your newspaper will always be an instrument of truth, a guardian of history and memory, a source of knowledge and a leaven of humanity.”

“New challenges await a response today from the world of information, which has only one way to overcome them: quality,” the Pope added, as he called on the newspaper to “cherish voices and faces, to uphold the integrity of every news report and every analysis, to preserve the beauty of cultures and regions, to strengthen communities through the truth that unites us all, to guide technology without succumbing to the rhetoric of a single line of thought, to respect diverse opinions, and never to give in to the temptation to maximize profits by resorting to the drug of fake news and manufactured polarization.”

L’Adidge is based in the northern Italian city of Trento.

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