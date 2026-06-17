Catholic World News

Pope to visit World Food Programme headquarters

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that Pope Leo will visit the headquarters of the World Food Programme (WFP) on June 22. There, he will meet with board members, staff, and staff members’ families.

The WFP, an agency of the United Nations, is headquartered in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed17 June
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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Today St. Albert Chmielowski (1845-1916) is commemorated in Poland. He was born in Igolomia near Kraków as the eldest of four children in a wealthy family, he was christened Adam. During the 1864 revolt against Czar Alexander III, Adam’s wounds forced the amputation of his left leg. His great talent for…

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