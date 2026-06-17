Catholic World News

Pope to visit World Food Programme headquarters

June 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that Pope Leo will visit the headquarters of the World Food Programme (WFP) on June 22. There, he will meet with board members, staff, and staff members’ families.

The WFP, an agency of the United Nations, is headquartered in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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