Catholic World News

Overlapping climate emergencies threaten over 1 billion children, Vatican newspaper warns

June 17, 2026

The Vatican newspaper warned that half of the world’s children face “daily threats from at least three dangers linked to extreme weather events.”

In “Emergenze climatiche: Il cielo sopra i bambini“ (Climate Emergencies: The Sky Above Children)—the most prominent front-page article in L’Osservatore Romano‘s June 16 edition—Beatrice Guarrera listed eight extreme weather events: coastal flooding, drought, extreme heat, wildfires, heatwaves, river flooding, sand and dust storms, and tropical storms.

Drawing on the newly published Children’s Climate Risk Report 2026, issued by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Guarrera warned that the “health, education, and survival” of 1.1.billion children are threatened by the overlapping presence of three of the extreme events.

Guarrera, a staff religion reporter, warned that heat waves threaten 82.99% of the world’s children, with drought threatening 73.24%.

“Over 4 million children could face up to six overlapping hazards,” added Guarrera.

 

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