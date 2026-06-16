Catholic World News

Amid poverty, be missionaries: papal message to Italian pilgrims

June 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the Bishop Nazareno Marconi of Macerata, Italy, the starting point of the 48th annual 17-mile walking pilgrimage to Loreto.

“Pope Leo is pleased to send his warm greetings to all those taking part in the walking pilgrimage from Macerata to the Holy House of Loreto, urging them to grow in their journey of following Jesus and to be missionaries of the Gospel, especially in the face of the material and spiritual poverty of our times,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

The pilgrimage, which attracts thousands each year, is organized by the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation. This year’s pilgrimage, which began on June 13 and concluded the following day, included a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!