Catholic World News

Vatican conference addresses formation of Eastern clergy, monks

June 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Eastern Churches (ROACO), under the auspices of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, is hosting a three-day conference at the Vatican.

The primary theme of the conference, which began on June 15, is the formation of Eastern clergy and monks. In addition, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the apostolic nuncio to Lebanon, and Father Francesco Ielpo, O.F.M., the custos (Franciscan superior) of the Holy Land, are scheduled to speak about the current situation in the Middle East.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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