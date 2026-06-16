Catholic World News

In Vietnam, airport project threatens 5 churches

June 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Five churches, as well as the homes of 52,000 people, are slated to be destroyed by the construction of Gia Binh International Airport in metropolitan Hanoi, Vietnam.

“The Church always supports the development of the country and appreciates projects that bring long-term benefits to society,” said Bishop Joseph Đỗ Quang Khang of Bắc Ninh. “However, development only has meaning when people remain at its center.”

“The concerns of the people are also the concerns of the Church,” Bishop Khang added. “People are losing not only homes and property but also memories, traditions, and faith communities built over many generations.”

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