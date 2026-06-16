Catholic World News

Nuncio, other Christian leaders lament Russian attack on historic Ukrainian monastery

June 16, 2026

The apostolic nuncio to Ukraine lamented a Russian attack on Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), an eleventh-century Orthodox monastery recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

The attack set ablaze the roof of Dormition Cathedral, located in the monastery.

“With about 30 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones, the Russians also struck a very important symbol,” said Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the nuncio.

Archbishop Kulbokas added:

When we observe and feel the vibrations of these explosions, there is almost no other response left, because in the face of bombardment, there is only God and you; no human hand is capable of intervening. In this sense, this latest bombardment also serves as a personal encouragement for me to continue praying to God for the conversion of those responsible for this war, and for every war.

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, condemned the attack as a crime “against humanity, against history, and against Christianity.”

“The wounds of the Dormition Cathedral represent the tragedy of the Ukrainian people wounded by the war,” added Metropolitan Kliment of Nizhyn and Pryluky, head of the Synodal Department for Information and Education of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. “The Orthodox Church of Ukraine firmly condemns Russian military aggression against Ukraine, which has caused the deaths of thousands of people and the destruction of sacred sites. God does not bless wars.”

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church posted a statement by the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations condemning the attack.

“The Russian attack on the Lavra constitutes yet another crime against humanity, against Christianity, and against Ukraine’s spiritual, historical, and cultural heritage,” according to the statement. “It should be recalled that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, nearly 800 religious buildings belonging to Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities in Ukraine have been fully or partially destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks.”

The statement continued:

It should be noted that during this massive attack on Kyiv, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio and the Mystetskyi Arsenal National Cultural, Artistic, and Museum Complex were also damaged; a large postal terminal was destroyed; multi-story residential buildings and private homes were hit; and strikes were carried out against the city’s power supply and water supply systems. We mourn those who were killed and pray for the swift recovery of all who were wounded as a result of this Russian terrorist attack. All these crimes are being committed by the Russian Federation, a state that bears the obligations of a UN member, is a member of UNESCO, and yet, taking advantage of the lack of political will within international institutions and the insufficient resolve of democratic nations, continues its cynical terrorist attacks against Ukrainian cities and perpetrates ever new acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

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