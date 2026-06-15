Catholic World News

Pope encourages Europe’s Syro-Malankara Catholics to treasure their heritage

June 15, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged European members of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), which is based in India, to treasure their ecclesial heritage.

Venerable Geevarghese Ivanios (1882-1953) “guided several priests and a good number of faithful, including men and women religious from the Bethany Congregations, to rediscover ecclesial communion with the Successor of the Apostle Peter as a vital part of living the Christian faith,” Pope Leo recalled during an audience with European Syro-Malankara pilgrims, which took place this morning in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “The first Syro-Malankara Metropolitan Archbishop of Trivandrum was indeed a true Shepherd after the Heart of Jesus through whom the Holy Spirit guided God’s flock.”

“Your Church has always been a beacon of evangelical energy and apostolic charity, bringing social justice, education and integral human development to those on the margins of society,” the Pope continued. “In this way, the Gospel spreads.”

Pope Leo said that he has asked the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches to “help me to evaluate the best ways to establish firm and enduring foundations so that future generations of Syro-Malankara faithful will continue to deepen their friendship with the Lord Jesus through engagement with their unique traditions, thus benefiting the Catholic Church as a whole.”

“I ask all of you to promote greater awareness about the precious identity of the Syro-Malankara Church and your own identification with it, by participating in its ecclesial life and experiencing your unique heritage, aware of your great dignity, while remaining united to the Major Archbishop and Synod of Bishops,” the Pontiff added. “Knowing that the Saint Thomas Christians of India have a well-deserved reputation for devout families from which arise many vocations to the priesthood and religious life, I pray that strong faith may continue to thrive in your homes and your hearts, particularly in those of the young.”

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