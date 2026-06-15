Catholic World News

Pope commends NY Jewish organization for its commitment to the poor

June 15, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received a delegation from the UJA-Federation of New York this morning and commended the Jewish organization for its commitment to the poor.

“Your organization serves as an instrument of global Jewish philanthropy, providing essential humanitarian aid and social services to vulnerable populations—for instance, those living in poverty, refugees, the elderly and people with disabilities—in New York, the State of Israel and more than seventy other countries,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “These efforts reflect a clear recognition of human dignity and fraternity, resonating with the Church’s own commitment to integral human development and the call to love our neighbor.”

The Pope then recalled that in 1960, “a delegation from your organization was received by Pope John XXIII. With the simple yet profound words ‘I am Joseph, your brother’ (Gen 45:4), quoting the Book of Genesis, he affirmed our common humanity as well as our shared spiritual ancestry in Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Joseph.”

Citing Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions (1965), the Pope said that the document “called us to move beyond past misunderstandings toward collaboration for the common good.”

The Pontiff concluded:

As the prophet Isaiah reminds us, when we share our bread with the hungry and care for those in need, the Lord’s “light shall break forth like the dawn” (cf. Is 58:7–8). That light invites us to see service to the vulnerable as a path that opens hearts and renews society. Dear friends, I commend you for the dedication with which you assist the poor and needy, confront hatred and intolerance, and work to build a better world for all. May your mission strengthen dialogue, deepen mutual understanding and contribute to the peace so greatly needed in our world. Please be assured of my prayers for you, your loved ones and those whom you serve. Thank you.

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