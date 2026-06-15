Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop lauds opening of new mosque

June 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Arab American News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit lauded the opening of a $20-million mosque in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

“There is no place where I feel more respect, fraternity, and kindness,” Archbishop Weisenburger said at the mosque’s opening ceremony on June 12, according to The Arab American News. “From the moment I entered this beautiful site, I felt a profound divine presence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates today: —St. Vitus (d. 303), Martyr, who suffered for Christ during the reign of Emperor Diocletian (284-305) and is included as one of the Fourteen Holy…

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