Catholic World News

Leading Philippine prelate urges Catholic families to move beyond ‘closed circles,’ embrace mission role

June 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said that “the Church today needs families that are not only inward-looking, but outward-going.”

“This is the identity of a people blessed by God—not stagnant, but growing; not closed in, but bearing fruit for others,” Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa preached on June 13, at a Mass attended by 10,000 members of the Missionary Families of Christ.

“Let your families become schools of mission,” Archbishop Garcera added. “Let your communities become spaces of encounter. Let your homes become starting points of evangelization.”

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