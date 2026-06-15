Catholic World News

Power shortages force Cuban priests to ration Communion

June 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Worsening power shortages in Cuba have led to lower production of unconsecrated hosts. As a result, some priests are rationing Holy Communion.

Referring to nuns who make the hosts, Father George Payano, O.P., said that “they told the priests and bishops, you have to ration them a bit so that there are enough for all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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