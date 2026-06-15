Catholic World News

French lawmakers pass abuse bill after threat to seal of Confession removed

June 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Members of France’s National Assembly unanimously passed anti-abuse legislation after a provision targeting the seal of Confession was removed.

The legislation originally stated that “ministers of religion are subject to the obligation to report acts of violence against minors, even if they became aware of them in the course of their duties: no ‘seal of confession’ can prevent them from doing so.”

While supporting the intention of combating violence in schools, the Conference of Bishops of France expressed “great concern” that the bill, as originally written, would “call into question several fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of conscience, professional secrecy, freedom of education or freedom of religion.”

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