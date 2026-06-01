Catholic World News

French lawmakers debate eliminating seal of Confession for abuse cases

June 01, 2026

France’s National Assembly is scheduled to debate a bill today that would require priests to report abuse against minors when they learn about it in the confessional.

“Ministers of religion are subject to the obligation to report acts of violence against minors, even if they became aware of them in the course of their duties: no ‘seal of confession’ can prevent them from doing so,” the legislation against violence in schools states.

While supporting the intention of combating violence in schools, the Conference of Bishops of France expressed “great concern” that the bill would “call into question several fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of conscience, professional secrecy, freedom of education or freedom of religion.”

The legislation comes amid a massive sexual abuse scandal in state-run schools in Paris.

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