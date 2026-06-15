Catholic World News

Holy See renews call for peace in Lebanon, Iran

June 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN Security Council discussion of peace in the Middle East, a Vatican diplomat renewed the Holy See’s call for peace in the region.

“It is vital to resolve all ongoing conflicts in the Middle East,” Msgr. Robert Murphy, chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, said on June 11. “In this regard, the Holy See urges an immediate end to the ongoing military escalation in Lebanon, and calls for concerted efforts, patience and diligence in pursuing a comprehensive and lasting peace, including addressing the situation concerning Iran.”

“Furthermore, it is imperative that any aggression stops, that the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza is addressed and that a path towards a two-State solution is paved,” Msgr. Murphy added.

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