Catholic World News

Pope issues message for World Day of the Poor: ‘The Lord is the refuge of the poor’

June 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV issued “The Lord is the refuge of the poor” (cf. Ps 14:6), a message for the upcoming 10th World Day of the Poor.

“The words of the Psalmist point the way forward as we prepare for the 10th World Day of the Poor,” Pope Leo began. “Once again, we must return to the Word of God to reaffirm the importance of the poor in the life of the Church. The words of the Psalm serve as a standard for Christian living because they reveal the face of God and acknowledge human poverty.”

The papal message for the day is customarily released on June 13, the memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, patron saint of the poor. The World Day of the Poor is commemorated in November (this year November 15), on the Sunday before the Solemnity of Christ the King.

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