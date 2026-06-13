Catholic World News

Recap of US bishops’ meeting in Orlando

June 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published a recap of the conference’s June 10-12 plenary assembly in Orlando.

The recap includes a link to the revised edition of the bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, first adopted in Dallas in 2002.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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