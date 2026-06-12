Catholic World News

US bishops approve revisions to Dallas charter

June 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops, in a 176-22 vote, approved revisions to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, originally adopted in Dallas in 2002 and revised in 2005, 2011, and 2018.

Under the revisions, the Charter will remain focused on the sexual abuse of minors, amid calls for a revised charter to address the sexual abuse of adults. A motion by Archbishop Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, Kansas, to delay a vote on the proposed revisions failed by a 126-73 margin.

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