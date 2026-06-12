Catholic World News

Embrace the cross and cultivate a Eucharistic spirituality, Pope tells priests, religious of Canary Islands

June 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged the Canary Islands’ bishops, priests, religious, seminarians, and pastoral workers to embrace the cross and to cultivate a Eucharistic spirituality.

“Embracing the cross of Christ: this is the first attitude that guides us to navigate the waters of life and reach our destination, the heavenly homeland,” Pope Leo said during the meeting, which took place on June 11 in Las Palmas Cathedral (video). “Dear brothers and sisters, the saints longed for God, and as they faced the storms of life, they knew how to take Jesus into their boats; they trusted in him, embraced the cross and thus calmed the waves of uncertainty and fear.”

“I would also like to highlight another practice: cultivating a Eucharistic spirituality,” Pope Leo continued. “On our pilgrimage, the goal is the encounter with Christ; he is the center of Christian life, before whom we bow our knees in adoration, around whom we gather to form one body and with whom we offer ourselves as a ‘living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God’ (Rom 12:1).”

Linking Eucharistic spirituality to charity, the Pope added:

One concrete way to express this spirituality of communion is Christian solidarity, because “union with Christ is also union with all those to whom he gives himself” (Deus Caritas Est, 14). For this reason, I encourage you to continue offering to everyone the love that you, in turn, have received from the Lord (cf. 1 Jn 4:19)—a love that becomes nourishment through hospitality, listening, closeness and care for the most vulnerable: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of m, I was in prison and you visited me” (Mt 25:35–36).

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