Catholic World News

Irish bishops decry civil unrest in Belfast

June 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference lamented riots in Northern Ireland.

The bishops “expressed concern at the attack on human life and the wider violence and social disorder that has taken place in Belfast and in some other places across Northern Ireland over the last 48-hours,” the bishops’ conference said in a June 10 statement. “Reports that the focus of these violent attacks was family homes and businesses of migrants, is all the more disconcerting.”

“The true measure of a just society is one which effectively welcomes newcomers, combats racism and rejects divisive political rhetoric,” the statement continued. The bishops called for “support for the police and for community leaders across [Northern Ireland] throughout the summer months.”

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