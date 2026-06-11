Catholic World News

US bishops discuss sexual abuse, sainthood causes; new nuncio ‘a study in contrast’

June 11, 2026

On the first day of their June 2026 meeting in Orlando, the U.S. bishops offered a message to the Holy Father, heard from the new apostolic nuncio, voiced support for two sainthood causes, and discussed the revision of the Dallas Charter on the sexual abuse of minors.



The Pillar described the new nuncio, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, as a “study in contrast” to his predecessor, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, both in his more irenic tone and in his content, which emphasized continuity with tradition.



Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, the chairman of the Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People, offered a presentation on revisions to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, originally adopted in 2002. Bishop Knestout called for a continued focus in the charter on the sexual abuse of minors, with the abuse of adults addressed in a separate document; others called for the revised charter to address the sexual abuse of adults.

The bishops also heard from Santiago Schnell, provost of Dartmouth College.

“When you look at the missions of the secular institutions, and when you look at the missions of the Catholic universities, the missions are not very much different,” said Schnell. “Everyone wants to be a force for good. Everyone wants to help the poor. Everyone wants to support democracy. But we’re doing that in a way that is devoid of religion.”

“You could be more vocal, you could be more pushy, and I think you are being too respectful,” he added. “You own the word ‘Catholic.’ We academic administrators don’t.”

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