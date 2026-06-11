Catholic World News

US bishops voice support for sainthood causes of Msgr. Joseph Buh, John Rick Miller

June 11, 2026

On the opening day of their June meeting, the bishops of the United States expressed their support for the sainthood causes of the Servants of God Msgr. Joseph Buh (1833-1922) and John Rick Miller (1948-2015).

Msgr. Buh, a native of Slovenia, ministered to the indigenous, immigrants, and frontier settlers in northern Minnesota.

Miller, a husband and father, drifted away from the faith in college and returned to the practice of the faith in 1988. He became an international missionary and “dedicated his missionary efforts to promoting the consecration and devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, as well as adoration of the Blessed Sacrament,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recalled.

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