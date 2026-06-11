Catholic World News

Pope encourages Barcelona Catholic charity workers

June 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV visited the Church of St. Augustine in Barcelona on June 10 (video) and offered encouragement to archdiocesan charity workers.

After hearing testimonies, the Pope addressed questions about whether he dreamed of being Pope, about his love of sports, and about suffering.

The Pope replied:

It is not easy to find, Renzo, the answer to your question about why bad things happen to some people but not to others. Reflecting on the life of Jesus might help us. The word of God tells us that our Lord “went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil” (Acts 10:38), yet we know that he was crucified. However, the story did not end there because he rose on the third day and conquered evil and conquered death. Through the life of Jesus Christ, God shows us that, even though there is suffering, he never abandons any of his children, because he has prepared eternal joy for us where there will be no more sadness or pain. Let us be confident that Jesus is with us, that he helps and accompanies us and that he gives us the strength to get through the difficult moments we may encounter in life.

The Pontiff then delivered an address in which he encouraged the charity workers.

“Called to love God and our brothers and sisters out of love for him, we too are sent to go out and meet everyone,” Pope Leo said. “The Christian, in addition to being kind and gentle, must be compassionate, love selflessly and seek the good of others, knowing that in every brother and sister who suffers it is the Lord himself who asks and receives, who is welcomed or rejected, loved or despised.”

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