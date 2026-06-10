Catholic World News

Historic church near Milan vandalized

June 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A small historic church, constructed at the suggestion of St. Charles Borromeo and consecrated in 1580, was vandalized recently, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported.

The Church of St. Bernardine is located in Legnano, a city of 60,000 near Milan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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