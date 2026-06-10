Catholic World News

Bad Bunny, Pope Leo meet briefly in Madrid

June 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The popular rapper Bad Bunny, whose performances in Madrid coincided with the papal visit, met briefly with the Pontiff on June 8.

Bad Bunny “comes from a Catholic family, and he wanted to meet the Pope,” said Yago de la Cierva, the Spanish bishops’ general coordinator of the papal visit. “The deal was—meeting, yes, but no pictures—and Bad Bunny respected it.”

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