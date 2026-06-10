Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat says platform economy raises ethical concerns

June 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an address to a recent session of the International Labour Conference, a Vatican diplomat said that the platform economy raises “many ethical concerns.”

“The Holy See has repeatedly questioned the fact that power over mainstream AI models is concentrated in the hands of a few companies,” said Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The power to grant or limit access to work may rest entirely with the platform operator,” he continued. “This means that workers may have to pay to access work opportunities. This reversal of the principle that no worker should ever have to pay to get a job has consequences on the dignity of work and the very foundational assumption that labor is not a commodity.”

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